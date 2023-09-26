Tranquility Partners LLC Invests $228,000 in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $424,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $346,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

DLR stock opened at $123.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a PE ratio of 95.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.54. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.76 and a 12 month high of $133.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 378.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Digital Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

