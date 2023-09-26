Tranquility Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $222,059,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $136.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.21 and a 1 year high of $157.65.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.