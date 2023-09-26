Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.38.

RIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Transocean from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Transocean from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Transocean from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Transocean in a research report on Friday, September 15th.

In other news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 57,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $470,668.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 417,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,225.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 57,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $470,668.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 417,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,225.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark-Anthony Lovell Mey sold 396,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $3,367,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 984,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,366,694.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 455,183 shares of company stock valued at $3,853,479 in the last 90 days. 13.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 8,124.0% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,112 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Transocean by 446.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,996 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,984 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Transocean during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Transocean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Transocean during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RIG opened at $8.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Transocean has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $8.88.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.58 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 37.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Transocean will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

