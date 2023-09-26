Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $646,000 Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,250 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of META. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $1,796,633,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on META. TD Cowen raised Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $333.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.79.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total transaction of $196,008.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,690 shares in the company, valued at $11,611,309.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,405 shares of company stock worth $12,272,635 over the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $300.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $774.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $326.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $301.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.