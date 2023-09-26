Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.36.

TFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Stephens reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 12.4% in the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 60,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 6,660 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 27.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter worth about $1,277,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter worth about $486,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 31.7% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 24,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $28.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.74 and a 200 day moving average of $31.34. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 48.15%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

