Trust Co. of Vermont Decreases Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,151 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 440,320 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,475,000 after acquiring an additional 12,325 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.67.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.4 %

MSI stock opened at $276.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.76 and a fifty-two week high of $299.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.09. The stock has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 2,157.02%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total transaction of $284,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

