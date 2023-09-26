Trust Co. of Vermont Has $56,000 Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 219.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,455 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in General Motors were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $14,600,291,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 379.2% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on General Motors to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on General Motors from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on General Motors from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

General Motors Trading Up 1.5 %

General Motors stock opened at $33.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.89 and a 200-day moving average of $35.13. General Motors has a one year low of $31.10 and a one year high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.39.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. General Motors had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $44.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.03%.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,601,893. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

