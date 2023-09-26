Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 430 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners increased its position in Halliburton by 98.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,628,480 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $779,876,000 after buying an additional 12,228,234 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 21,837,221 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $690,930,000 after buying an additional 796,683 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,691,333 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $590,048,000 after buying an additional 271,718 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Halliburton by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $677,520,000 after buying an additional 6,815,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Halliburton by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $627,088,000 after buying an additional 8,791,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halliburton news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 13,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $563,429.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,938,354. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 13,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $563,429.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,354. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 99,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $3,974,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,792,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 237,502 shares of company stock worth $9,278,138 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Halliburton from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Halliburton from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.21.

Halliburton Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE HAL opened at $40.98 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.18.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

