Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 90 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 47.6% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 17.8% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 131,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,378,000 after purchasing an additional 19,946 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter worth $900,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 13.8% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 214.3% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on VLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.13.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Valero Energy stock opened at $146.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.62 and its 200 day moving average is $123.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $51.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $97.73 and a one year high of $152.20.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.37 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $11.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 25.32 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valero Energy news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total value of $10,278,124.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at $84,568,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Stories

