United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of United-Guardian from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, August 18th.

United-Guardian Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ UG opened at $7.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.66. United-Guardian has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $14.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.43 million, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.46.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 million during the quarter.

United-Guardian Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. United-Guardian’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United-Guardian

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of United-Guardian by 7.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of United-Guardian by 66.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 37,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 0.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of United-Guardian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

About United-Guardian

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

