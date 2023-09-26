UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stake Raised by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,248 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 599 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,347 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,934,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 14,590 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $510.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $495.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $487.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $560.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $575.65.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

