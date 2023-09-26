Uxin (UXIN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. Uxin has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50.06 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Uxin to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Uxin alerts:

Uxin Price Performance

Uxin stock opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average of $1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $76.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.72. Uxin has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $7.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uxin

About Uxin

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Uxin in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Uxin by 1,551.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 10,940 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Uxin by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 7,246 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uxin in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Uxin by 255,997.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 209,918 shares during the last quarter. 72.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail sale of vehicles in China. The company operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. It also offers used-car acquisition, inspection, reconditioning, warehousing, pre-sales and after-sales, and various car-related value-added products and services, as well as warranty and repair, delivery, and title transfers and vehicle registration services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uxin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uxin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.