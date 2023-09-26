Uxin (UXIN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. Uxin has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50.06 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Uxin to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Uxin Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:UXIN opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. Uxin has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $7.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average of $1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Uxin

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UXIN. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Uxin by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Uxin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Uxin by 1,551.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,940 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Uxin by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 383,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 41,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Uxin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail sale of vehicles in China. The company operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. It also offers used-car acquisition, inspection, reconditioning, warehousing, pre-sales and after-sales, and various car-related value-added products and services, as well as warranty and repair, delivery, and title transfers and vehicle registration services.

