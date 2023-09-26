Uxin (UXIN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. Uxin has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.
Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50.06 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Uxin to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Uxin Trading Down 2.4 %
NASDAQ:UXIN opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. Uxin has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $7.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average of $1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.72.
Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail sale of vehicles in China. The company operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. It also offers used-car acquisition, inspection, reconditioning, warehousing, pre-sales and after-sales, and various car-related value-added products and services, as well as warranty and repair, delivery, and title transfers and vehicle registration services.
