VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Stake Raised by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,080,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,368,000 after purchasing an additional 237,394 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 193.7% during the fourth quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 260,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,888,000 after acquiring an additional 171,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 810,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,552,000 after purchasing an additional 166,418 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 425,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,956,000 after purchasing an additional 160,662 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2,671.1% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 156,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 150,785 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SMH stock opened at $142.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $83.49 and a 1-year high of $161.17.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

