Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Has $4.60 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,035 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 4.2% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 105,053 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,698,000 after acquiring an additional 9,964 shares in the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 53,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,540,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 11,397 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $3,649,456.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,622.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $3,649,456.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,622.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,712 shares of company stock worth $12,175,801 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG stock opened at $132.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $139.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.94.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

