Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0749 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Vermilion Energy has decreased its dividend by an average of 53.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Vermilion Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 11.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Vermilion Energy to earn $2.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.8%.

NYSE VET opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $25.12.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Free Report ) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $350.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.87 million. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 41.30% and a return on equity of 16.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins cut Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Vermilion Energy in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VET. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 154,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. 28.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

