Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Holdings Lowered by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,009 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,014.3% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $350.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.57 and a 12 month high of $367.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.51. The stock has a market cap of $90.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 35.40%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $385.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total value of $4,013,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,270,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total value of $4,013,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,270,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.00, for a total value of $1,983,501.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 51,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,218,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,534 shares of company stock valued at $9,768,759. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

