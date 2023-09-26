VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) versus Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) Critical Survey

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) and Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.8% of VICI Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.4% of Stockland shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of VICI Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Dividends

VICI Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Stockland pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.6%. VICI Properties pays out 76.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Stockland pays out 105.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. VICI Properties has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VICI Properties 65.04% 9.31% 5.40% Stockland N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares VICI Properties and Stockland’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for VICI Properties and Stockland, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VICI Properties 0 2 8 0 2.80 Stockland 0 0 2 0 3.00

VICI Properties presently has a consensus target price of $36.18, indicating a potential upside of 21.62%. Given VICI Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe VICI Properties is more favorable than Stockland.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares VICI Properties and Stockland’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VICI Properties $2.60 billion 11.59 $1.12 billion $2.18 13.65 Stockland N/A N/A N/A $0.23 10.97

VICI Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Stockland. Stockland is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VICI Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

VICI Properties beats Stockland on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VICI Properties

(Get Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc. is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip. VICI Properties' geographically diverse portfolio consists of 50 gaming facilities across the United States and Canada comprising approximately 124 million square feet and features approximately 60,300 hotel rooms and more than 450 restaurants, bars, nightclubs and sportsbooks. Its properties are occupied by industry leading gaming and hospitality operators under long-term, triple-net lease agreements. VICI Properties has a growing array of investing and financing partnerships with leading non-gaming experiential operators, including Great Wolf Resorts, Cabot, Canyon Ranch and Chelsea Piers. VICI Properties also owns four championship golf courses and 34 acres of undeveloped and underdeveloped land adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip. VICI Properties' goal is to create the highest quality and most productive experiential real estate portfolio through a strategy of partnering with the highest quality experiential place makers and operators.

About Stockland

(Get Free Report)

We are a leading creator and curator of connected communities with people at the heart of the places we create. For more than 70 years, we have built a proud legacy, helping more Australians achieve the dream of home ownership, and enabling the future of work and retail. Today, we continue to build on our history as one of Australia's largest diversified property groups to elevate the social value of our places, and create a tangible sense of human connection, belonging and community for our customers. We own, fund, develop and manage one of Australia's largest portfolios of residential and land lease communities, retail town centres, and workplace and logistics assets. Our approach is distinctive, bringing a unique combination of development expertise, scale, deep customer insight, and diverse talent – with care in everything we do. We are committed to contributing to the economic prosperity of Australia and the wellbeing of our communities and our planet.

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.