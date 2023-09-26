Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 129.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,650 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 16,158 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 0.9% of Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Visa by 0.4% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 11,761 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Visa by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,914 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.1% in the second quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 5.2% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 926 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.77.

Visa Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $233.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $250.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $241.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,706,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,550 shares of company stock worth $19,795,806 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

