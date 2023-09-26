Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $299,862,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,706,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,550 shares of company stock worth $19,795,806 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $233.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $434.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $241.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $250.06.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

