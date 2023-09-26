Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Castle Wealth Management LLC

Castle Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,344 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at $2,717,000. Markel Corp raised its position in Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at $1,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.77.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,706,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,550 shares of company stock valued at $19,795,806 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:V opened at $233.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $434.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $250.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.08.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

