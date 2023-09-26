Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,151 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.6% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Visa were worth $16,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,755,623.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,550 shares of company stock valued at $19,795,806. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on V. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.77.

Visa Trading Down 0.7 %

V opened at $233.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $241.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.08. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $250.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

