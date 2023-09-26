Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Lowered by Avity Investment Management Inc.

Avity Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,774 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 10,168 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 3.9% of Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $41,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 116,608.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,090,978,000 after purchasing an additional 24,483,134 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Visa by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864,340 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 130.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,042,098 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $680,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,897,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,435,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,550 shares of company stock valued at $19,795,806 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on V. Truist Financial raised their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.77.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V opened at $233.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $434.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.08. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $250.06.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

