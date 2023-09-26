Vistra Corp. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $3.54 Per Share (NYSE:VST)

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vistra in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.54 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.11. The consensus estimate for Vistra’s current full-year earnings is $3.54 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Vistra’s FY2024 earnings at $4.74 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.70 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.25 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.48 EPS.

Get Vistra alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VST. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Vistra from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Vistra from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vistra from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vistra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd.

Vistra Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $33.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.50 and a 200 day moving average of $26.72. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Vistra has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $34.28.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 9.60%.

Institutional Trading of Vistra

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 107,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $3,247,622.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,163,772.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.206 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

About Vistra

(Get Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.