Vistra Corp. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $3.54 Per Share (NYSE:VST)

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vistra in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.54 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.11. The consensus estimate for Vistra’s current full-year earnings is $3.54 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Vistra’s FY2024 earnings at $4.74 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.70 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.25 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.48 EPS.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VST. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Vistra from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Vistra from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vistra from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vistra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd.
Vistra Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $33.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.50 and a 200 day moving average of $26.72. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Vistra has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $34.28.
Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 9.60%.
Institutional Trading of Vistra
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 107,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $3,247,622.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,163,772.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Vistra Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.206 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.40%.
About Vistra
Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.
