Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 65 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $436.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $449.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $430.43. The company has a market cap of $337.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $461.88.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.