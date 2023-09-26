Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 4,549 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 894 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 782 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Blackstone from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Blackstone from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.97.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at $347,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at $347,943.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,664.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,402,086 shares of company stock worth $198,963,771 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE BX opened at $110.30 on Tuesday. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $116.78. The company has a market capitalization of $78.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.85, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.92%. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 191.52%.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.