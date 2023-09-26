Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 4,549 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 894 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 782 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Blackstone from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Blackstone from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.97.
Insider Transactions at Blackstone
In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at $347,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at $347,943.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,664.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,402,086 shares of company stock worth $198,963,771 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Blackstone Stock Performance
NYSE BX opened at $110.30 on Tuesday. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $116.78. The company has a market capitalization of $78.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.85, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.92%. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Blackstone Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 191.52%.
About Blackstone
Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.
