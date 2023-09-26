Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after buying an additional 19,421 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after buying an additional 7,584 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG opened at $68.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $51.98 and a one year high of $73.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.76.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.128 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.