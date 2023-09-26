Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 183 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,402 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GE. TCI Fund Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth about $2,496,379,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 122,242.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $878,644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427,079 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $635,274,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in General Electric by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,639,533,000 after buying an additional 7,157,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,795,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,098,882,000 after buying an additional 3,463,502 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other General Electric news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust purchased 35,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at $6,672,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust purchased 35,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,361,270.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GE opened at $111.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.34 and a 200 day moving average of $105.18. General Electric has a 52 week low of $48.06 and a 52 week high of $117.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.80%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

