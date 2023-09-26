Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $240.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.46 and a 1-year high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $248.16 and a 200-day moving average of $227.73.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.62.

View Our Latest Report on ADP

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,079,459. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,079,459. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total value of $4,418,649.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,051,533.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,089 shares of company stock valued at $42,719,064. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.