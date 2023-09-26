Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 232 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SOXX. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 728.6% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 58 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

SOXX stock opened at $469.47 on Tuesday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $287.82 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $500.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $468.82.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

