Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 4,565 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,565 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 70.0% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $32.98 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.41 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.65. The firm has a market cap of $186.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.59.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, September 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.35.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

