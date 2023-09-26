Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 575 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in RTX by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in RTX by 13.0% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its holdings in RTX by 15.4% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its holdings in RTX by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 38,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,951,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 202,376 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $72.05 on Tuesday. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.02 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The stock has a market cap of $104.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RTX. Susquehanna decreased their price target on RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of RTX in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays downgraded RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RTX

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.