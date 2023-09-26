Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 6,105 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,105 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.79.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $154.70 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

