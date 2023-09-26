Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 28.7% in the second quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 31.3% in the second quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $177.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.43. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

