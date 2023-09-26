Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Decreases Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,570 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $595.00 to $603.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $575.65.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of UNH stock opened at $510.28 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $495.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $487.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

