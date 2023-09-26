Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 2,191 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,208 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $5,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 379.2% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,601,893. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

GM opened at $33.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.13. General Motors has a 1-year low of $31.10 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The company has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.39.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. General Motors had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $44.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GM shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

