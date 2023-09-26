Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Trims Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 37.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,389 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $6,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 290.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2,142.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $201.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $190.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 3,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total transaction of $620,398.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,015,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:AVB opened at $177.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $153.07 and a one year high of $198.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.74.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $690.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 46.32% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.24%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,659 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

