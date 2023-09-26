Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 135 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,769 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,097,545 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,559,025,000 after acquiring an additional 394,268 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,623,556 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,795,073,000 after buying an additional 235,484 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,406,367 shares of the software company’s stock worth $917,229,000 after buying an additional 77,844 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,993,264 shares of the software company’s stock worth $829,485,000 after buying an additional 66,959 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,967,076 shares of the software company’s stock worth $825,786,000 after buying an additional 610,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ADSK stock opened at $205.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a PE ratio of 50.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.61 and a fifty-two week high of $233.69.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $261.00 target price (down from $277.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Autodesk from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.28.
In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $4,952,364.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,040,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $4,952,364.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,040,661.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $62,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,543. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,707 shares of company stock worth $6,139,461. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
