Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 135 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,769 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,097,545 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,559,025,000 after acquiring an additional 394,268 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,623,556 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,795,073,000 after buying an additional 235,484 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,406,367 shares of the software company’s stock worth $917,229,000 after buying an additional 77,844 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,993,264 shares of the software company’s stock worth $829,485,000 after buying an additional 66,959 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,967,076 shares of the software company’s stock worth $825,786,000 after buying an additional 610,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $205.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a PE ratio of 50.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.61 and a fifty-two week high of $233.69.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 90.61% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $261.00 target price (down from $277.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Autodesk from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.28.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $4,952,364.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,040,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $4,952,364.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,040,661.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $62,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,543. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,707 shares of company stock worth $6,139,461. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

