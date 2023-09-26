Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 135 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,769 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Autodesk by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,570 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,863 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 5,370 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $62,727.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,543. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,707 shares of company stock valued at $6,139,461 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADSK. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Autodesk from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Autodesk from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.28.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Autodesk

Autodesk Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $205.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.91, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.61 and a 12-month high of $233.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. Autodesk had a return on equity of 90.61% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.