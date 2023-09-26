Wedmont Private Capital Boosts Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on AZO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AutoZone from $2,835.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. UBS Group upgraded AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Argus increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. 3M reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,721.00 to $2,742.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,803.12.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,583.40 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,088.52 and a one year high of $2,750.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,504.14 and its 200 day moving average is $2,511.85. The stock has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.66.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.51 by $1.95. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $40.51 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 146.42 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,500.00, for a total value of $5,612,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,500.00, for a total value of $5,612,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total value of $305,763.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,492.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,565 shares of company stock worth $16,613,774. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

