Wedmont Private Capital Decreases Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Wedmont Private Capital reduced its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 211.2% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Brian L. Derksen bought 4,900 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $291,991.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 4,900 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $291,991.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 24,607 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE opened at $66.52 on Tuesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $71.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.70.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 12.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.48%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

