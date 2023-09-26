Wedmont Private Capital Grows Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 77,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,371,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Point72 Europe London LLP lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 24,871 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Visa by 9.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 371,379 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $83,731,000 after buying an additional 30,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 7.9% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,257 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,469,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,550 shares of company stock valued at $19,795,806 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Visa stock opened at $233.32 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $250.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $241.34 and a 200 day moving average of $233.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $434.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on V. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.77.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

