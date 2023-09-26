Wedmont Private Capital Has $511,000 Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,022 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after acquiring an additional 28,563,749 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,000,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,870,113 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at $104,903,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $39,395,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,931,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,219,000 after buying an additional 4,224,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR opened at $14.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day moving average of $12.99. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24. The company has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -473.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $533.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.88 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 37,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $570,228.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,808,819 shares in the company, valued at $27,819,636.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $434,496.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,786,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,452,472.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 37,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $570,228.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,808,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,819,636.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,620,619 shares of company stock valued at $49,321,222 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

