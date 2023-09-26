Wedmont Private Capital Has $850,000 Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wedmont Private Capital decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,089 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. 25 LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 70.0% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $32.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.59. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.41 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.35.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PFE

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.