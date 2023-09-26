Wedmont Private Capital Purchases Shares of 68,200 Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 68,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LAZR. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Luminar Technologies by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 118,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in Luminar Technologies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 29,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. 60.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luminar Technologies Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of LAZR opened at $4.32 on Tuesday. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $10.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.40.

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $16.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.93 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8,821.02% and a negative net margin of 1,008.66%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alan Prescott sold 42,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $234,892.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,467,282 shares in the company, valued at $8,172,760.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Alan Prescott sold 42,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $234,892.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,467,282 shares in the company, valued at $8,172,760.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Fennimore sold 18,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $101,958.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 692,699 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,333.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LAZR. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Luminar Technologies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Luminar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.19.

Luminar Technologies Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

