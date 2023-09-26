Wedmont Private Capital Raises Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,996 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 24,443 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $316,000. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,975 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,796.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,796.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Up 2.6 %

EOG stock opened at $125.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $73.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.57. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.52 and a 52 week high of $150.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EOG Resources

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.