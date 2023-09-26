Wedmont Private Capital Sells 5,089 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wedmont Private Capital decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,089 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 25 LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.35.

Pfizer stock opened at $32.98 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.41 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.65. The company has a market capitalization of $186.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

