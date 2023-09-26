Wedmont Private Capital Trims Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Wedmont Private Capital cut its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10.0% during the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 12,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 4,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 16.3% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 584.6% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth $241,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $154.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.89. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $89.40 and a 1 year high of $159.50. The company has a market cap of $61.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.62.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.89%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $713,662.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $713,662.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total transaction of $1,189,854.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,547.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,890,973 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MPC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $161.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.