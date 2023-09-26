Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,489 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 32,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 185,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,901,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 47,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 585.4% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 125,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 107,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.02.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.8 %

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $41.56 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $48.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.32. The company has a market capitalization of $152.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.00%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

