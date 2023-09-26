Westpac Banking (OTCMKTS:WEBNF) Downgraded to “Sell” at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Westpac Banking (OTCMKTS:WEBNF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Westpac Banking from a conviction-buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Get Westpac Banking alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Westpac Banking

Westpac Banking Trading Down 0.2 %

About Westpac Banking

Shares of Westpac Banking stock opened at C$13.31 on Friday. Westpac Banking has a twelve month low of C$12.99 and a twelve month high of C$17.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.16.

(Get Free Report)

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers savings, term deposit, business transaction, not-for-profit transaction, foreign currency, farm management deposit, project and retention trust, and statutory trust accounts; home, personal, business, and commercial loans; car and equipment finance; business overdrafts and bank guarantees; debit and credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment products; and home, car, travel, life, caravan and trailer, credit card and loan repayment, boat, and business insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Westpac Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westpac Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.