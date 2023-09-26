Westpac Banking (OTCMKTS:WEBNF) Downgraded to “Sell” at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Westpac Banking (OTCMKTS:WEBNF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Westpac Banking from a conviction-buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.
Westpac Banking Trading Down 0.2 %
About Westpac Banking
Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers savings, term deposit, business transaction, not-for-profit transaction, foreign currency, farm management deposit, project and retention trust, and statutory trust accounts; home, personal, business, and commercial loans; car and equipment finance; business overdrafts and bank guarantees; debit and credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment products; and home, car, travel, life, caravan and trailer, credit card and loan repayment, boat, and business insurance products.
